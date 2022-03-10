Great Lakes Recovery Centers partners with Youth Mental Health Project

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan parents can now connect online to a parent support network.

It’s all because of a new partnership between Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the national Youth Mental Health Project. GLRC Foundation Coordinator Amy Poirier talked about the new chapter of the “Parent Support Network”.

“The Parent Support Network is a peer-led support group for parents who have concerns about their child’s mental health, it is just a place for parents to come together, right now virtually and talk about how concerns they might have and get resources,” she said.

The “Parent Support Network” is a group that meets virtually on the third Wednesday evening of each month. U.P. Parents can talk to parents who have experience caring for children with mental health challenges. Poirier said all information is strictly confidential. Executive Director of the Youth Mental Health Project, Valerie Barton said having conversations with parents going through similar issues is key.

“For them, it means that they are with people who know what they’re going through and who can help each other. Just sharing those community resources can be a real game-changer for families,” Barton said.

Barton and Poirier said to parents, it is ok to have questions throughout the process.

“I think the biggest thing that can be very helpful for parents is to know that they’re not alone, there are lots of other parents out there who are struggling with knowing what to do and the other most important thing is to know that there is help out there,” Poirier said.

