Great Bear Chase set to welcome 800 skiers to Calumet

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Almost 800 cross-country skiers will participate in the 42 Annual UP Health System Great Bear Chase Ski Marathon at the Swedetown Trails in Calumet on Saturday, March 12.

The race features a unique culture with a small-town feel and draws racers from across the Midwest at a time when Wisconsin, Minnesota and downstate Michigan are nearly snow-free.

Races kick off at 7:45 am on March 12, with the 50-kilometer (about 30 miles) skiathlon, a unique event in which skiers do the first half with the classic diagonal style and the second half with the skating freestyle. There are six other races during the day with distances of 5, 25, and 10 kilometers.

More than 600 skiers will travel from as far away as California and Florida to participate.

“About 80 percent of our participants come from outside of our immediate area, which means more than 600 skiers and their families are renting hotel rooms, eating at restaurants, and supporting our local economy,” said Race Director Angela Luskin. “Cross country skiing is a silent sport but has a large impact for local businesses not only on Bear Chase weekend but throughout the winter. Many of our racers return every year because they love the event and they love the Keweenaw.”

The Great Bear Chase was started in 1981 by Rick Oikarinen and Bob Gregg as a late-winter cross-country ski that would showcase Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula, and the plethora of snow it gets.

“We know how much snow we get up here, and we know how truly unique it is compared to places that are only three or four hours away,” said Oikarinen, who served as race director from 1982 until 2005. “Plus, we knew there was an opportunity to help our trails grow and maintain their pristine condition.”

The race was, and still is today, a major fundraiser for the Swedetown Trails Club. The club uses the money to maintain the Swedetown Trails.

More information is available at www.greatbearchase.com.

