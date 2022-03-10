Gov. Whitmer urges Biden to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer headed to the White House Wednesday to advocate for the CHIPS Act and to ask the president for his final sign off as soon as possible so Michigan’s economy can continue growing.

The CHIPS Act would fund $52 billion in incentives to boost domestic semiconductor production and research. The production of the “mature node” semiconductors is used by automakers and part suppliers. Additionally, mature nodes chips are also used in medical devices and agricultural machinery.

Expanding domestic chip production near automakers and other manufacturers in the U.S. is expected to encourage innovation, reduce inefficiencies and help Michigan attract long-term, sustainable investments from companies around the world.

Due to the global shortages of these chips, which has been intensified by the pandemic, many industries have been impacted around the world.

“This is about our National Security we cannot afford to let this advance manufacturing be done solely outside of the United States of America, we have to do it here as well,” Whitmer said.

The Senate and House have both passed legislation to fund the CHIPS Act. Now both chambers are working to reconcile the bills before the measure can go to the president’s desk.

