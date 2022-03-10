Finlandia University hosts high school students for inaugural Shark Day

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - You may be familiar with the Emmy Award-winning show “Shark Tank” from Sony Pictures. On Wednesday, high school students got a taste of entrepreneurship themselves at Finlandia University’s first-ever Shark Day, where they pitched fresh business ideas.

“It has to be unique, it has to be something that is not already out there, and they have to be able to pitch this within 90 seconds,” said Finlandia’s Education Partner Manager, Lauren Huested.

About thirty students each from Baraga, L’anse, and Calumet high schools participated. In groups, they pitched products based on the surprise theme: Health and Fitness.

“I pitched a nutritional store for Baraga County, since that area doesn’t have a lot,” Baraga senior Aidan Holley said. “The closest type of store would be a GNC, which is in Houghton or Marquette, and that’s a long way to travel.”

“My group pitched a healthy snack vending machine that you can use school credits {for},” said Calumet senior Nicole Thyrion. “It’d encourage healthier study habits and snacking habits at the same time.”

Finalists from each school pitched their ideas to “big sharks” from the area for a chance to win a $2,500 Finlandia scholarship. While Holley and Thyrion did not win, they took away some valuable tools.

“These skills, in general, are versatile because you can start any business you want with these,” Holley stated.

“You have to learn to be confident and passionate about what you’re pitching,” said Thyrion.

The event taught students to think outside of the box, work as a team, and that anyone can be an entrepreneur.

“Maybe they’ll be interested in business after this,” Huested mentioned. “Maybe they’ll find that entrepreneurship lies within art and design. There’s always these different pathways students can take.”

Huested says Shark Day will return next year and become an annual event. She hopes more high school students learn that anyone can start a business and make a good deal.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.