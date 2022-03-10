Downtown Marquette Restaurant Week in full swing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Downtown Marquette Restaurant Week, a chance for you to score a deal or try one of the participating restaurant’s new menu items.

With all the hustle and bustle that summer tourism creates at local restaurants, the Downtown Development Authority feels it’s important to show our support for local restaurants during this time, too.

Tara Laase-McKinney says, restaurant week is a way for restaurants to say thank you to the community, while also encouraging the community to show their support for local businesses- especially now when restaurants are still struggling and recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

If you’re still not convinced to go out to eat tonight or this weekend... Laase-McKinney talks about what your participation means for the community.

Restaurant week gives you the chance to try something new at a downtown restaurant.

Downtown Marquette Restaurant week is a way for locals to support the community and a way for restaurants to say thanks for the support.

You can find a full list of participating restaurants at downtownmarquette.org.

