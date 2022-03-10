Cold temps, snow into the weekend before warm air springs forward

A west-northwesterly jet stream tracks in a series of fast-moving clipper systems from the Canadian Prairies to bring snow chances to the U.P. this weekend. The Friday system arrives in the western counties during morning hours then spreading eastward midday. Snowfall is moderate at times, and coupled with gusty winds can reduce driving visibility from the blowing snow. Snow accumulations by the end of Friday range from 1-6″ -- greater than 6″ possible in eastern U.P. locations.

The next winter clipper systems bring rounds of scattered snow showers Sunday and Monday.

Under the west-northwesterly jet stream, temperatures trend below seasonal throughout much of the weekend in Upper Michigan. Then a gradual warmup follows as the jet stream shifts from the southwest next week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light to occasionally moderate snow showers beginning west midmorning then eastward through the afternoon; patchy blowing snow; seasonably cool

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts; cold with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 10s

Sunday, Start of Daylight Savings Time: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers; seasonably mild and breezy

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix; seasonably warm and breezy

>Highs: 40

Thursday, Saint Patrick’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 40

