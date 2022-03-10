Advertisement

15th annual Agriculture for Tomorrow conference held

Agriculture Tomorrow
Agriculture Tomorrow(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Agricultural education initiatives are underway in the Upper Peninsula.

Today’s students in K-12 schools don’t have much exposure to what happens on farms, that’s according to the keynote speaker at today’s 15th annual “Agriculture for Tomorrow” conference at Bay College.

“It’s extremely important for young kids learning about agriculture because as we move into this next generation of kids, we kind of have a disconnect between the farm and what students are learning. Not as many kids live on farms,” said Lori Wardynsk the Gogebic/Ontonagon intermediate school district agriculture instructor.

The event is hosted by MSU extension who says both K-12 and college-level students are getting expanded education in the agricultural field thanks to conferences such as agriculture for tomorrow.

