Winter makes chilly return tonight, brings snow & wind too

West through northwest winds 10-20 mph tonight in the U.P. as winter makes its blustery return, with the jet stream driving in frigid polar air. Overnight lows to drop to -10s in interior locations, plus few to scattered snow showers that linger mainly along the west-northwest wind belts near Lake Superior. Careful out on slick and icy patches on the roads, plus drive with caution for potential potholes caused by freeze-thaw.

View MDOT’s pothole safety tips and more HERE.

A west-northwesterly jet stream tracks in a series of clipper systems from the Canadian Prairies to bring snow chances to the U.P. Friday through next Monday.

Under the west-northwesterly jet stream, temperatures trend below seasonal throughout much of the weekend in Upper Michigan. Then a gradual warmup follows as the jet stream shifts from the southwest next week.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with few lake effect snow showers over the west wind belts; cold with westerly winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 10s to Lower 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light to occasionally moderate snow showers beginning west midmorning then eastward through the afternoon; patchy blowing snow; seasonably cool

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts; cold with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 10s

Sunday, Start of Daylight Savings Time: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix; seasonably mild and breezy

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix; seasonably warm breezy

>Highs: 40

