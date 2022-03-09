Winter makes chilly return tonight, brings snow & wind too
Blustery overnight with subzero lows possible inland, plus lake effect snow over the west belts through Thursday.
West through northwest winds 10-20 mph tonight in the U.P. as winter makes its blustery return, with the jet stream driving in frigid polar air. Overnight lows to drop to -10s in interior locations, plus few to scattered snow showers that linger mainly along the west-northwest wind belts near Lake Superior. Careful out on slick and icy patches on the roads, plus drive with caution for potential potholes caused by freeze-thaw.
View MDOT’s pothole safety tips and more HERE.
A west-northwesterly jet stream tracks in a series of clipper systems from the Canadian Prairies to bring snow chances to the U.P. Friday through next Monday.
Under the west-northwesterly jet stream, temperatures trend below seasonal throughout much of the weekend in Upper Michigan. Then a gradual warmup follows as the jet stream shifts from the southwest next week.
Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with few lake effect snow showers over the west wind belts; cold with westerly winds 10 to 20 mph
>Highs: 10s to Lower 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with light to occasionally moderate snow showers beginning west midmorning then eastward through the afternoon; patchy blowing snow; seasonably cool
>Highs: 20s
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts; cold with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 10s
Sunday, Start of Daylight Savings Time: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers; blustery
>Highs: 30
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix; seasonably mild and breezy
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm
>Highs: 40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix; seasonably warm breezy
>Highs: 40
