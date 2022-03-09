Advertisement

Winter makes chilly return tonight, brings snow & wind too

Blustery overnight with subzero lows possible inland, plus lake effect snow over the west belts through Thursday.
Blustery overnight with subzero lows possible inland, plus lake effect snow over the west belts through Thursday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West through northwest winds 10-20 mph tonight in the U.P. as winter makes its blustery return, with the jet stream driving in frigid polar air. Overnight lows to drop to -10s in interior locations, plus few to scattered snow showers that linger mainly along the west-northwest wind belts near Lake Superior. Careful out on slick and icy patches on the roads, plus drive with caution for potential potholes caused by freeze-thaw.

View MDOT’s pothole safety tips and more HERE.

A west-northwesterly jet stream tracks in a series of clipper systems from the Canadian Prairies to bring snow chances to the U.P. Friday through next Monday.

Under the west-northwesterly jet stream, temperatures trend below seasonal throughout much of the weekend in Upper Michigan. Then a gradual warmup follows as the jet stream shifts from the southwest next week.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with few lake effect snow showers over the west wind belts; cold with westerly winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 10s to Lower 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light to occasionally moderate snow showers beginning west midmorning then eastward through the afternoon; patchy blowing snow; seasonably cool

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts; cold with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 10s

Sunday, Start of Daylight Savings Time: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix; seasonably mild and breezy

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix; seasonably warm breezy

>Highs: 40

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers confirms staying with Packers next season, disputes reported contract details
Michigan drivers to receive $400 refund per vehicle from their insurer.
Gov. Whitmer says auto insurance checks should hit mailboxes starting this week
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gas prices sit over $4.00/gallon at a Krist gas station in Ishpeming; the Marquette County Road...
Marquette County Road Commission feels impact of rising gas prices

Latest News

isl snow
Few flurries with more snow into the weekend
Subfreezing overnight temps as a Canadian Prairies system brings back the winter chill and...
Thaw ends overnight with blustery conditions, snow showers through Wednesday
nice
A pleasant day ahead
Subfreezing temps in the U.P. early Tuesday before warming up to a mostly sunny afternoon --...
Tuesday winter thaw after the overnight chill