Updates on annual springtime weight and speed restrictions

Road weight restrictions graphic.
Road weight restrictions graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Road restrictions will begin in Alger County on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 8 a.m. EST.

Annual springtime weight and speed restrictions will go into effect on all Delta County Roads not designated as all-season routes, beginning at 8 a.m. EST on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Deputies from the Delta County Sheriff’s Department will be enforcing springtime weight restrictions.

A list of the All Season Road Network in Delta County is available upon request at the Road Commission Offices.

This page will be updated as we receive more information on U.P. road weight restrictions.

