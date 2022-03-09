Advertisement

UP non-profit feels pressure of high gas prices

(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple industries are feeling the burden of increased gas prices, including non-profits here in Upper Michigan.

Most of the services provided by Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly require driving. Those services include medical transportation, in-home visit, grocery deliveries and more.

Right now, volunteers use their own vehicles most times to complete these tasks without reimbursement from the organization.

Executive director, Cathy Kass-Aten, said the volunteer pool has already decreased from around 50 people to under 20 people since the pandemic started, which makes operations difficult during this time.

“That with the rising fuel costs on top of that is kind of a double-whammy,” Kass-Aten said. “So, we just need to be resourceful and creative, and mindful of what we’re asking of our volunteers.”

Kass-Aten said volunteers have a flexible schedule and can volunteer at their own pace.

She iterates the non-profit will not cut down on services as the organization deals with current difficulties.

To volunteer, you can call 906-482-6944 or visit its website.

