Thaw ends overnight with blustery conditions, snow showers through Wednesday

Subfreezing overnight temps as a Canadian Prairies system brings back the winter chill and scattered snow showers.
This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Tuesday’s thaw ends in the U.P. as a fast-moving clipper system enters the region from Northwestern Ontario, bringing strong westerly winds and scattered snow showers spreading from west to east through early Wednesday morning. Lake effect snow showers then develop over the west wind belts in the afternoon and lasting until late in the evening when drier air aloft mixes in.

A west-northwesterly jet stream tracks in a series of clipper systems from the Canadian Prairies to bring snow chances to U.P. Friday through next Monday.

Under the west-northwesterly jet stream, temperatures trend below seasonal midweek through the weekend in Upper Michigan, with a gradual warmup transition next week.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers (LES) over the west wind belts; patchy blowing snow; blustery with west winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: Upper 10s to Low 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy; cold

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light to occasionally moderate snow showers in the afternoon through evening; cool

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts; cold with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 10s

Sunday, Start of Daylight Savings Time: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers; cool

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix; seasonably mild and breezy

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 30s

