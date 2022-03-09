Senate Passes Peters Bipartisan Postal Reform Legislation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A plan to help the U.S. Postal Service is heading to President Biden’s desk. The Postal Service Reform Act --led by U.S. Senator Gary Peters, was just overwhelmingly approved with bipartisan support in the senate.

The bill would integrate postal worker retirees’ health care with Medicare; It would also eliminate the pre-funding requirement that has hurt the postal service financially.

“By passing this historic legislation, the Senate has shown the American people that we can come together, build consensus, and pass meaningful reforms that will improve lives. This bill, which has been 15 years in the making, will finally help the Postal Service overcome burdensome requirements that threaten their ability to provide reliable service to the American people,” said Senator Peters.

“I worked closely with the bipartisan leaders of my committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to ensure our reforms could receive significant support from both sides of the aisle – and I was pleased to see a strong bipartisan vote in both chambers. I urge the President to sign this groundbreaking legislation into law – so that we can ensure this historic institution and its dedicated workforce, who have served the American people for more than 250 years, can continue providing invaluable services to every American community for years to come.”

These two reforms would create more than 49 billion dollars in savings for the postal service over the next ten years.

The bill will require the postal service to continue delivering mail six days a week. The house passed the bill with bipartisan support last month.

Peters has fought to protect the Postal Service and its 245-year tradition of mail delivery. In 2020, Peters championed legislation to secure a $10 billion direct payment to the Postal Service to help recover from pandemic-related losses. He also conducted an investigation into operational changes at the Postal Service in 2020 that resulted in significant delays. Following Peters’ investigation, the Postal Service reversed many of these changes and service has significantly improved.

