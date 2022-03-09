Advertisement

Senate Passes Peters Bipartisan Postal Reform Legislation

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing titled "CBP Oversight: Examining the Evolving Challenges Facing the Agency," Thursday, June 25, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Alexander Drago/Pool via AP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A plan to help the U.S. Postal Service is heading to President Biden’s desk. The Postal Service Reform Act --led by U.S. Senator Gary Peters, was just overwhelmingly approved with bipartisan support in the senate.

The bill would integrate postal worker retirees’ health care with Medicare; It would also eliminate the pre-funding requirement that has hurt the postal service financially.

“By passing this historic legislation, the Senate has shown the American people that we can come together, build consensus, and pass meaningful reforms that will improve lives. This bill, which has been 15 years in the making, will finally help the Postal Service overcome burdensome requirements that threaten their ability to provide reliable service to the American people,” said Senator Peters.

“I worked closely with the bipartisan leaders of my committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to ensure our reforms could receive significant support from both sides of the aisle – and I was pleased to see a strong bipartisan vote in both chambers. I urge the President to sign this groundbreaking legislation into law – so that we can ensure this historic institution and its dedicated workforce, who have served the American people for more than 250 years, can continue providing invaluable services to every American community for years to come.”

These two reforms would create more than 49 billion dollars in savings for the postal service over the next ten years.

The bill will require the postal service to continue delivering mail six days a week. The house passed the bill with bipartisan support last month.

Peters has fought to protect the Postal Service and its 245-year tradition of mail delivery. In 2020, Peters championed legislation to secure a $10 billion direct payment to the Postal Service to help recover from pandemic-related losses. He also conducted an investigation into operational changes at the Postal Service in 2020 that resulted in significant delays. Following Peters’ investigation, the Postal Service reversed many of these changes and service has significantly improved.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers confirms staying with Packers next season, disputes reported contract details
Michigan drivers to receive $400 refund per vehicle from their insurer.
Gov. Whitmer says auto insurance checks should hit mailboxes starting this week
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gas prices sit over $4.00/gallon at a Krist gas station in Ishpeming; the Marquette County Road...
Marquette County Road Commission feels impact of rising gas prices

Latest News

Meeting held with power utilites
Marquette county power utilities host meeting on Wednesday
Some examples of artwork sent by Kindergarten through 6th grade Chinese students to the U.S.
Dickinson County children prepare “visual letters” to send children in China
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Great Lakes Recovery Center and The Youth Mental Health Project announce partnership