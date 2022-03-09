Advertisement

Marquette Investors Entrepreneurs and Mentors group holds real estate forum

Real Estate Forum
Real Estate Forum(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What is going on with the housing market? That was the main topic discussed Tuesday night during a forum in downtown Marquette.

The Marquette Investors, Entrepreneurs and Mentors group (MIEM) hosted the event at Campfire Coworks. The discussion included a look at renting, owning, investing property.

One of Tuesday’s presenters says there are significant opportunities in housing. With these forums they’re looking to provide education and guidance.

“What we want to do is provide education, provide information so people can come and work with people who’ve traveled the path and are traveling the path and help them along their way,” said Matthew Throop, Real Estate Investor.

The group holds forums like this every month. Next month the forum is on mindset and motivation.

