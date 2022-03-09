Advertisement

Marquette county power utilities host meeting on Wednesday

Meeting held with power utilites
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After the significant Dead River flood in 2003, the Marquette Board of Light and Power and UPPCO have continuously reviewed their plans in case something similar happens again.

A meeting of the two utilities, like the one held on Wednesday, happens every five years, Dan McDougall, MBLP Relief Supervisor said it bolsters communication.

“So we coordinate with each other and the emergency services, get everyone together and go over communication in the event when an emergency and look for any issues that might present themselves,” McDougall said.

These planning sessions aren’t the end of due diligence. UPPCO Vice President of Communication and External Affairs, Brett French said efforts continue long after the end of the meeting.

“There’s this tremendous amount of work behind the scenes and preparation of the emergency action plan review and tabletop exercise we are also working closely with the other partners to ensure that we’re exchanging data and information in real-time,” French said.

The National Weather Service provided weather outlooks on Wednesday for the utilities. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Matt Zika said temperatures for spring are looking to be around average.

Zika said after below-average temps for January and February, March and April look to be close to normal. That means the snowpack should melt at a typical pace - a sign there won’t be a major flood event this spring.

