Isle Royale winter research to provide insight on wolf/moose populations

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Researchers with Michigan Tech University, the National Park Service and the Portage Tribe of Lake Superior Chippewa are collecting data on the ground and from the air, through all of winter’s elements in the hopes of learning more about how the re-introduced wolf population is doing. Of course, the research will extend far beyond that, offering insight on the health of the moose population, balsam fir growth and the island as a whole.

Sarah Hoy, a research from MTU recently spoke with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about living on Isle Royale during the winter, the efforts and what they’re hoping to learn.

