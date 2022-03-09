Advertisement

Great Lakes Recovery Center and The Youth Mental Health Project announce partnership

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) and The Youth Mental Health Project (YMHP) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining GLRC’s first-rate behavioral health services with YMHP’s evidence-based turnkey program, The Parent Support Network, to parents and caregivers in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

This partnership was made possible by funds from the Superior Health Foundation.

With the increasing rates of mental health challenges among our nation’s youth, state and local governments, as well as community organizations recognize that collaboration and a multidisciplinary approach to addressing this crisis is needed. There is also a recognition that parents and caregivers need to be supported and empowered with information and tools in order to help their children maintain their mental health or guide them through a crisis.

“Partnering with The Youth Mental Health Project will enable us to bring a new form of support to families across the Upper Peninsula,” said Amy Poirier, GLRC Foundation Coordinator. “The Parent Support Network will help parents to know they are not alone, by creating a safe place for them to talk with others who may be going through something similar.”

The Parent Support Network meetings will be facilitated by parents with lived experience caring for children with mental health challenges. This peer-to-peer model creates a confidential, “judgment-free zone” for parents to express their own emotions with others who understand their experiences and to share knowledge and resources to help other parents.

“We are pleased to partner with the team at Great Lakes Recovery Center to help Upper Peninsula parents and families who may be concerned about a small change in their child’s behavior or who may be coping with a child who is experiencing a mental health crisis,” said Valerie Barton, The YMHP Executive Director. “Our program is grounded in the premise that mental health lies on a continuum and that both early intervention and crisis management are needed.”

