Gathering on Sunday for the 2nd Anniversary of the beginning of the Pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The pandemic closed schools on Friday, March 13, 2020. The same day, two years later, will ‘share joy, and share sorrow.’

There will be an event at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 at the Handicapped Fishing Ramp at Mattson Park. It is to remember the start of the pandemic.

There will be music and speakers. You are invited to speak about how the pandemic affected you or your family. When all have spoken there will be more music, and the event will conclude with the playing and singing of Taps.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.