Advertisement

Gathering on Sunday for the 2nd Anniversary of the beginning of the Pandemic

Mattson Park
Mattson Park(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The pandemic closed schools on Friday, March 13, 2020. The same day, two years later, will ‘share joy, and share sorrow.’

There will be an event at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 at the Handicapped Fishing Ramp at Mattson Park. It is to remember the start of the pandemic.

There will be music and speakers. You are invited to speak about how the pandemic affected you or your family. When all have spoken there will be more music, and the event will conclude with the playing and singing of Taps.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers confirms staying with Packers next season, disputes reported contract details
Michigan drivers to receive $400 refund per vehicle from their insurer.
Gov. Whitmer says auto insurance checks should hit mailboxes starting this week
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gas prices sit over $4.00/gallon at a Krist gas station in Ishpeming; the Marquette County Road...
Marquette County Road Commission feels impact of rising gas prices

Latest News

Meeting held with power utilites
Marquette county power utilities host meeting on Wednesday
Some examples of artwork sent by Kindergarten through 6th grade Chinese students to the U.S.
Dickinson County children prepare “visual letters” to send children in China
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Great Lakes Recovery Center and The Youth Mental Health Project announce partnership