Few flurries with more snow into the weekend

A front is moving out of the U.P. this morning. In its wake, isolated flurries will be possible during the day with light snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula, where snow amounts could push up to 2.0″. Otherwise, more active conditions are expected to end the week into the weekend. A front will bring light snow on Friday and another clipper on Sunday will bring widespread snow. Temperatures through the end of the week will remain generally below normal with a warm-up expected early next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s west, mid to upper 20s elsewhere

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Mid to upper teens west, upper teens elsewhere

Friday: Cloudy with light snow showers during the day and lake effect snow in the evening

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Morning snow showers in the east. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mainly teens

Sunday: Widespread snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s

