Families see off MSHS hockey team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County hockey team has set out to the state semi-finals on Wednesday morning.

The Marquette Senior High School departed on Wednesday morning for Plymouth. Families came out to send off their kids off to the big game. The team was also escorted by police cars and fire trucks out of town. The upcoming semi-final hockey game is set for March 10th at 5:00 P.M.

