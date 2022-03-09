Advertisement

Families see off MSHS hockey team

MSHS Departure
MSHS Departure(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County hockey team has set out to the state semi-finals on Wednesday morning.

The Marquette Senior High School departed on Wednesday morning for Plymouth. Families came out to send off their kids off to the big game. The team was also escorted by police cars and fire trucks out of town. The upcoming semi-final hockey game is set for March 10th at 5:00 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers confirms staying with Packers next season, disputes reported contract details
Michigan drivers to receive $400 refund per vehicle from their insurer.
Gov. Whitmer says auto insurance checks should hit mailboxes starting this week
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gas prices sit over $4.00/gallon at a Krist gas station in Ishpeming; the Marquette County Road...
Marquette County Road Commission feels impact of rising gas prices

Latest News

At least 16 people walk across the Portage Lake Lift Bridge to show solidarity with Ukraine
Walk for Peace held on Portage Lake Lift Bridge
The main objective was to get high school students involved and understand that anyone can be...
Finlandia University hosts high school students for inaugural Shark Day
UP non-profit feels pressure of high gas prices
Meeting held with power utilites
Marquette county power utilities host meeting on Wednesday