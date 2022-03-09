Escanaba City Council holds Special Meeting for jail redevelopment proposals

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Escanaba City Council held a special meeting to hear proposals involving redevelopment of the Delta County Jail. Four different ideas were introduced to the public.

This comes months after a hotel project was canceled by the council because there had been no development at the jail site in two years.

Ideas for the future of the space include North Shore Marina, Red Deer Lodge, Northshore Flats condominiums, and a Hampton Inn. Presenters say their ideas would benefit the area.

“Choosing our proposal is a decision to bring over 40,000 additional tourists on vacation with money to spend downtown every year, and a decision to create 30 additional hospitality jobs in downtown Escanaba,” said Jarred Drown, one of those who pitched the Hampton Inn proposal.

“There are people here in Escanaba that live in a house, that would love to sell it, simplify their life, and move into a higher end piece they can even leave in the winter,” said Barry Polzin, who helped propose Northshore Flats.

You can find information about each proposal here. You can also vote on which idea is the best by answering a survey located at escanaba.org.

