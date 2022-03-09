Dickinson County children prepare “visual letters” to send children in China

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in Dickinson County are preparing “visual letters” to send to children in China.

While language may create some barriers, artwork is a universal language and the Michigan State University Extension 4-H program wants to utilize this unifying language to educate the world’s future leaders, by introducing them to new cultures.

“A program like China Arts: Visual Letters offers the opportunity for children to become engaged with other children from other countries in preparation for their life as an adult,” said Elizabeth Alderman, MSU Extension 4-H Americorps Coordinator.

The program, which started in 1988, is designed for any Kindergarten through 6th grade Michigan child. Alderman says the number of registered participants has been down by at least one thousand over the last two years.

“It’s because of the pandemic. We are still on the ground getting our program started,” Alderman said.

Alderman will meet with children weekly to brainstorm ideas and begin drawing. Each piece of artwork depicts a story.

“We’ve had some wonderful entries in the past like snowmobiles, think of what goes on in our daily life. That would be very interesting to a child in China,” Alderman said.

Some artwork sent from China includes children making candy and picking fruit from a tree. Alderman estimates there will be two thousand entries from across the state by April. A portion will be selected to be mailed to China.

Currently, only Dickinson County and Marquette have groups participating in the U.P.

“Our kids here in Dickinson County will have some very beautiful artworks to enter into the competition,” Alderman said. “I feel very confident that those artworks will be selected to go to China.”

Registration is free, and Alderman recommends you sign-up online by creating a free account and selecting SPIN CLUB: China Art “Visual Letters” Exchange.

Alderman’s group meets at the Dickinson County Library Tuesdays from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. CT, and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. CT. Any questions about the program can be directed to Alderman at alderm21@msu.edu

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.