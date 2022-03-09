Advertisement

BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk

BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a...
BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.(Source: BMW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.

The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from 2006 through 2013.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say there could be an electrical short in the positive crankcase ventillation valve heater. In rare cases they can overheat and cause a fire.

Fires could happen while the vehicles are being driven or soon after they are parked. But BMW is not recommending they be parked outdoors.

The automaker is developing a fix. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 25.

To see if your vehicle is affected, go to the NHTSA recall website and enter your vehicle identification number or VIN>

