Advertisement

WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call

White House officials roll out new plan to manage COVID. (CNN/MERCK/WRAL/WALGREENS/UNITED AIRLINES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — An expert group convened by the World Health Organization said Tuesday it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine amid the global spread of omicron, capping a reversal of the U.N. agency’s repeated insistence last year that boosters weren’t necessary for healthy people and contributed to vaccine inequity.

In a statement, WHO said its expert group concluded that immunization with authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death amid the continuing spread of the hugely contagious omicron variant. WHO eased back on its earlier position in January by saying boosters were recommended once countries had adequate supplies and after protecting their most vulnerable.

It said vaccination, including the use of boosters, was especially important for people at risk of severe disease.

Last year, WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a moratorium on booster doses while dozens of countries embarked on administering the doses, saying rich countries should immediately donate those vaccines to poor countries instead. WHO scientists said at the time they would continue to evaluate incoming data.

The updated recommendations came from an 18-member advisory group that focuses on the impact of “variants of concern” — the most worrying variants, like omicron — and assesses the vaccines’ effectiveness against them.

Numerous scientific studies have proven that booster doses of authorized vaccines help restore waning immunity and protect against serious COVID-19. Booster programs in rich countries including Britain, Canada and the U.S. have been credited with preventing the surge in omicron infections from spilling over into hospitals and cemeteries.

WHO said it is continuing to monitor the global spread of omicron, including a “stealth” version known as BA.2, which has been documented to have re-infected some people after an initial case of omicron. There’s mixed research on whether it causes more severe disease, but vaccines appear just as effective against it.

WHO noted that the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are all based on the strain that was first detected in Wuhan, China more than three years ago.

“Since then, there has been continuous and substantial virus evolution and it is likely that this evolution will continue, resulting in the emergence of new variants,” the agency said. It added that coronavirus vaccines would likely need to be updated.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan drivers to receive $400 refund per vehicle from their insurer.
Gov. Whitmer says auto insurance checks should hit mailboxes starting this week
NMU distributing masks to students and faculty as COVID-19 cases rise around the country
NMU, MTU provide updates on university mask protocol
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The two downtown buildings to receive the funds.
Negaunee DDA awards $50k to improve two downtown façades
Gas pump gas prices
AAA: Michigan gas prices surge 42 cents in past week to highest since June 2013

Latest News

FILE - A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des...
McDonald’s to temporarily close 850 stores in Russia
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
U.S. airmen file lawsuit fighting Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, bottom right, joined by his lawyer William...
Jury deliberations begin in 1st trial over Capitol riot