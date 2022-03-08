Tuesday winter thaw after the overnight chill

Subfreezing temps in the U.P. early Tuesday as building high pressure enforces mostly clear skies and diminishing lake effect snow showers. In the afternoon, temperatures warm above seasonal under mostly sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze from 10 to 25 mph.

Then, along the west-northwesterly jet stream come a series of fast-moving systems (clippers) from the Canadian Prairies to keep snow chances in the mix throughout this week, followed by several cooldowns -- including a plunge of arctic air Saturday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds in the afternoon; mixed rain and snow showers west in the afternoon then becoming scattered snow showers (west through east) into the evening; breezy southwest winds 10 to 25 mph and seasonably warm

>Highs: Mid 30s to Lower 40s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers (LES) over the west wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy then increasing clouds late with a chance of snow showers; cool

>Highs: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light to occasionally moderate snow showers; cool

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts; cold with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 10s

Sunday, Start of Daylight Savings Time: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cool

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix; seasonably mild

>Highs: 30

