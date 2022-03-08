Spread Goodness Day celebrating 5 year anniversary with a challenge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Spread Goodness Day is celebrating its 5 year anniversary on Friday, March 11 with a “Spread Sunshine Challenge.”

How it works is you can take a picture at sunrise wherever you are in the world, take pictures of goodness you spread, see, or receive throughout the day and finally take a picture at sunset. You can post your picture to social media with #spreadsunshinechallenge.

“I think it’s really important to do things for our mental and physical health and who’s ever been sad watching a sunrise or sunset? We want you to go outside and breathe in the fresh air and enjoy what the world has to offer right now,” said Anna Dravland, creator, and founder.

The challenge is sponsored by Travel Marquette to give away $1,000 in gift cards.

