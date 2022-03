GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - The Green Bay Packers and four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The deal would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

