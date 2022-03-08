A pleasant day ahead

Sunshine is on tap for the bulk of the day with temperatures reaching above normal in the upper 30s. A weak front will bring light scattered snow showers to the west end early this evening and spread east tonight. In its wake colder air sets in for the rest of the week with highs trending below normal, generally in the 20s. For the end of the week extending into the weekend, a few quick-moving clipper systems will bring light snow showers to the area.

Today: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing this afternoon and relatively warmer. Plus, scattered light snow this evening

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid 30s east

Wednesday: Morning light lake effect snow showers along the west and northwest wind belts. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Teens to low 20s west, upper 20s east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Upper teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered snow showers late in the day into the evening

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Cloudy with morning light snow showers tapering off

>Highs: Teens

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Cloudy and more seasonal with a chance if rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

