Pictured Rocks Days/Yoopers Ride Free is Back

Pictured Rocks Days are back this year on June 11 and 12.
Pictured Rocks Days are back this year on June 11 and 12.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pictured Rocks Days and Yoopers Ride Free events in Munising are back and slated to take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, 2022.

“We are excited to see Pictured Rocks Days is back this year. It is a sign that things are returning to normal and that brighter days are ahead,” said Cori Ann Cearley, President of the Munising Visitors Bureau. “This event is important to residents and visitors alike as a kickoff to our summer season and we are grateful to see it happening this year.”

Pictured Rocks Days is two-day festival that draws around 7,500 people and is hosted by the Alger County Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Pictured Rocks Cruises, which offers free Pictured Rocks boat tours to Upper Peninsula residents.

Tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis on June 11-12 with a limit of 1,000 free tickets available per day weather depending. To obtain your free ticket, you must present a photo ID with an Upper Peninsula address in-person at the Pictured Rocks Cruises’ ticket office, located at 100 City Park Drive, Munising.

“Pictured Rocks Cruises is looking forward to participating in one of the Upper Peninsula premier summer events. We hope many folks will enjoy the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, good music, activities, and the many vendors,” said John Madigan, General Manager of Pictured Rocks Cruises.

The festival, which takes place at Binsfeld Bayshore Park – adjacent to the Cruises’ office and the Munising City Dock, will offer live music from Troy Graham, the DayDreamers, Strung Together, Frank An Da Beanz, and Whiskey Ryan and Catfish Kennedy; food trucks; a petting zoo; bounce houses; arts and crafts; and other fun throughout the entire weekend.

“We are excited after two years to be back with music, food, vendors and activities for all ages,” said Kathy Reynolds, CEO of the Alger County Chamber of Commerce. “We know that now, more than ever, people are ready to get together at a great location for a fun-filled weekend. My advice is, come on down, you don’t want to miss it.”

For more information about the event or to be a vendor contact the Alger County Chamber of Commerce at (906) 387-2138 or visit www.picturedrocksdays.com.

