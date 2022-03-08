North Star Academy starts teen mental health program

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County school is ensuring its students know how to care for their mental health.

At North Star Montessori Academy students are learning how to better understand and respond to signs of a mental health crisis. Today was the second of six sessions for Marquette Alger RESA’s Teen Mental Health First Aid Program which is the first program of its kind in the Upper Peninsula.

“They get to learn different coping strategies, how to have difficult conversations without having to actually deal with those things on their own so that way they can find a trusted adult,” said Sarah Waters, North Star high school teacher.

North Star administration says they adopted the program because they wanted students to feel comfortable talking about mental health, especially if they are struggling.

