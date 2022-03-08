Advertisement

NMU Women’s Club Hockey prepares for ACHA National Championship Tournament

The team is in need of donations to help with hotels, meals and bussing when they travel to St. Louis
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Skating and puck shooting could be heard Tuesday morning inside Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center. The school’s Women’s Club hockey team is getting ready for the American Collegiate Hockey Association National Championship Tournament in St. Louis.

“We’ve had some ups and downs,” said Goaltender Josephine Johnston. “But, altogether, I think we’re ready to go to the national tournament.”

This group loves the sport, especially when it comes to competing and winning. However, the team is self-funded, with each player paying $1,600 for the season. While head coach Jim Higgins says that’s enough to get by for the regular season...

“We end up playing a lot of the teams within a 500-mile radius,” he explained. “It’s more of the region that we’re living in up here in the U.P., so we do have to travel quite a bit.”

Now, with the national tournament just a week away, the team needs donations. The money would go toward team meals, hotels, and bussing to St. Louis.

For Defensewoman Isabella Oldani, she says this tournament would be important for the team, as COVID-19 cancelled last year’s competition.

“Being able to give these girls a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of attending a national championship in college, you don’t get to say that very often,” she stated.

The team has ways for you to donate.

“You could easily reach out to our team on all of our social medias,” said Chloe Valente, a Right Wing on the team. “I know Instagram and Tik Tok are two big social medias.”

Here are the links to the team’s social media platforms: Instagram, Tik Tok, and Facebook. You can even send donations through the team’s Venmo account, @NMU-WomensHockey, as well as at their foundation link.

Donations can also be made by contacting the players and coaches.

