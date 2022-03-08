Advertisement

NMU student selected for national DIY competition

Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student was selected for a national competition and needs your help to win.

Cindi Carlson is competing in the DIY Hero contest. The winner receives $25,000 and a feature in Make magazine.

Carlson has been creating DIY projects for at least 20 years. She said this is the biggest competition she’s ever entered.

She has been juggling taking classes and working at the university as the Executive Secretary for Academic and Career Advising for the past 10 years.

Carlson will be graduating this semester and said that’s what makes this competition that much more special.

“Kind of proud of myself on the same hand because I’ve been working 10 years towards my degree and that’s coming to an end also,” Carlson said. “It hasn’t been easy for sure, so this would definitely be a great reward.”

The first round of voting starts Tuesday, March 8, and ends on March 24.

You are allowed one vote per day. There are three rounds of voting. The winner will be announced on May 5.

To vote click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan drivers to receive $400 refund per vehicle from their insurer.
Gov. Whitmer says auto insurance checks should hit mailboxes starting this week
NMU distributing masks to students and faculty as COVID-19 cases rise around the country
NMU, MTU provide updates on university mask protocol
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The two downtown buildings to receive the funds.
Negaunee DDA awards $50k to improve two downtown façades
Gas pump gas prices
AAA: Michigan gas prices surge 42 cents in past week to highest since June 2013

Latest News

Spread Goodness Day is Friday, March 11 this year.
Spread Goodness Day celebrating 5 year anniversary with a challenge
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Report: Packers, Rodgers agree to blockbuster $200 million deal
Former TV6 anchors wish Steve Asplund well on his retirement.
Two anchors remember working with Steve Asplund
Landmark
Landmark to hold job fair Tuesday
Chick-fil-A opens its first store in the Green Bay area outside Bay Park Square Mall in...
Green Bay area’s first Chick-fil-A promotes traffic flow plan for grand opening