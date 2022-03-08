NMU student selected for national DIY competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student was selected for a national competition and needs your help to win.

Cindi Carlson is competing in the DIY Hero contest. The winner receives $25,000 and a feature in Make magazine.

Carlson has been creating DIY projects for at least 20 years. She said this is the biggest competition she’s ever entered.

She has been juggling taking classes and working at the university as the Executive Secretary for Academic and Career Advising for the past 10 years.

Carlson will be graduating this semester and said that’s what makes this competition that much more special.

“Kind of proud of myself on the same hand because I’ve been working 10 years towards my degree and that’s coming to an end also,” Carlson said. “It hasn’t been easy for sure, so this would definitely be a great reward.”

The first round of voting starts Tuesday, March 8, and ends on March 24.

You are allowed one vote per day. There are three rounds of voting. The winner will be announced on May 5.

To vote click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.