MTU’s Blake Pietila named CCHA Goaltender of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech junior Blake Pietila has been named the CCHA Goaltender of the Week for the fourth time this season the league announced on Tuesday (Mar. 8).

Pietila backstopped the Huskies to a CCHA Mason Cup Quarterfinal sweep of Ferris State over the weekend. He made 15 saves Friday in a 3-2 overtime win and 32 saves Saturday in a 3-2 double-overtime victory. He had a .922 save percentage and a 1.61 goals-against average during the playoff-opening weekend.

Pietila is 21-11-2 this season with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He ranks fourth in the nation in shutouts, fourth in minutes played, sixth in wins, seventh in goals-against average, 18th in save percentage.

The Huskies are No. 13 in this week’s DCU/USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls. Tech is 21-11-3 and hosts Bemidji State this weekend in the CCHA Mason Cup Semifinal. The puck drops at 6:07 p.m. at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

Minnesota State hosts Northern Michigan in the other semifinal. The winners of the two semifinals will meet for the CCHA Championship on March 19 at the highest remaining seed.

