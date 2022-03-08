MDOT and Road Commission crews ready to patchpot holes this spring

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday’s warm up is showing drivers across upper Michigan new potholes. Freeze-thawing, where water seeps into cracks in the roads then expands when frozen, leads to potholes we see in spring.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has a system in place where you can report potholes and crews then work quickly to patch them. Between MDOT and County Road Commissions, crews will be busy this spring.

“All our pot hole, or patch trucks, are out everyday so it is a process we go through and we know in the springtime those trucks need to be out as much as possible,” said Jim Iwanicki, Engineer Manager for the Marquette County Road Commission.

“Our goal really is to get potholes fixed as quickly as possible we realize that they can form quickly and if people hit them with their vehicles they can damage their vehicle so we want to get them patched as quickly as possible so that does not happen,” said James Lake from MDOT.

If your vehicle is damaged by a pothole that has not been addressed by MDOT within 30 days you can fill out a claim. Although MDOT says they rarely fail to address potholes within 30 days.

