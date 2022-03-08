Marquette service groups looking for new members

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette branches of international service organizations are looking for younger members.

“A lot of work needs to be done and we hope you will at least consider, if not Kiwanis, any of the service clubs because this is the Marquette community,” Kiwanis Club of Marquette President Carl Gordon said.

The Kiwanis Club of Marquette is always busy serving the community. The group raised money for the Janzen House homeless shelter and continues to do so for places like Salvation Army.

Marquette’s Rotary and Lions Clubs work for similar causes. All three international organizations face a big challenge. “We could do more good with more members, and we are some what aging, we are still pretty vital but we are aging and want to see out legacy continued,” Rotary Club of Marquette Board Member and Membership Chair Dewey Jones said.

The clubs want to continue giving back long into the future. “We put a lot emphasis on our service projects and we support causes like childhood cancer, diabetes, vision with Project Kidsight, hunger and the environment,” Marquette Lions Club Childhood Cancer Chair Christine Smith said.

In order to do so, each group needs younger members to get involved. Something the Kiwanis Club understands can be difficult. “We know that the young people in the community have a lot to do, they’re busy with the families,” Gordon said.

In addition to more young members, the Rotary Club of Marquette says it could benefit from having more women. To better represent the Marquette community. “I would encourage any women interested in getting involved in Rotary, we would love to have you,” Rotary Club of Marquette Member Judy Watson Olson said.

The Kiwanis, Rotary and Lions Clubs do more than accept donations to distribute to other community organizations. They are an integral part of the community. All money raised goes to directly back to Marquette County causes.

