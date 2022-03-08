Marquette County Road Commission feels impact of rising gas prices

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rising gas prices are putting a pinch on everyone, especially those who care for our roads.

The Marquette County Road Commission says the increased price at the pump could deter many from filling up as often.

The commission relies on the $0.29/gallon gas tax for revenue. Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki says increased costs also affect the commission’s ability to salt, plow, and repair roads.

“Prices are up $1, we just spent another $150,000,” Iwanicki said of how increased gas prices are affecting the commission’s bottom line. “If they stay up to $1 during the year that means about a mile of the road won’t get resurfaced or paved this summer.”

Iwanicki predicts the MCRC will continue to be affected by increased gas prices far into the future.

