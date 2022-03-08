Landmark to hold job fair Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Landmark Inn is ramping up its employment for the summer.

The business is holding a Job Fair on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. The hotel hopes to attract hard-working housekeepers to help ramp up for the summer season.

The hotel wants to discuss not only their openings for housekeepers but also any issues applicants may have that might prevent them from working. If transportation or child care is an issue, or anything else, they want to hear about it and discuss options. They are open to odd availabilities and quirks in schedules, and experience is not necessary.

“We decided that in this post-COVID world, we need to approach the hiring process differently,” said Stefanie Congdon, General Manager. “We want to offer our applicants full transparency. When they come to the Meet & Greet, they will get a chance to meet our Leadership Team, tour the rooms, have a look at our break room and Employee Resource Center, and chat with existing staff. They can peek inside closets, view our housekeeping carts, and ask questions about our processes. We want them to know right up front that we have very employee-centric practices and a top-of-the-line operation. If they decide, after all of that, that they are still interested, applications will be available.”

The hotel first opened as the Hotel Northland in 1930 and has hosted a slew of famous people, including Maya Angelou, Amelia Earhart, and Abbot & Costello. It reopened as The Landmark Inn in 1997. The hotel is managed by Graves Hospitality out of Minneapolis, MN

