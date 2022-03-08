Advertisement

Green Bay area’s first Chick-fil-A promotes traffic flow plan for grand opening

Chick-fil-A opens its first store in the Green Bay area outside Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon(tcw-wflx)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay area’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opens this week, on March 10.

The restaurant is at 2455 S. Oneida St. in an outer lot of Bay Park Square Mall.

Monday, the company posted a traffic plan for customers to plan ahead for getting in and out of the popular fast-food chicken restaurant. Chick-fil-A says the traffic flow map was developed with the village.

📣THREE days Green Bay! 📣 We look forward to serving you! 🐮🎉 ⭐️ In partnership with the Village of Ashwaubenon and Bay...

Posted by Chick-fil-A Green Bay on Monday, March 7, 2022

Entry will only be allowed from the intersection of Oneida and Anderson streets. This is the entry to the mall parking lot facing Dave & Busters. Chick-fil-A will be on the right. As you can see in the map above, the line for the drive-thru will be extended through the mall parking lot, avoiding the curbside lanes of the mall entrances.

The restaurant will have two drive-thru lanes.

Customers will exit the drive-thru, taking a left and then a right towards Longhorn Steakhouse. Past the steakhouse, traffic will go left through the parking lot just before Steinhafels, then turning right. Turning left past Steinhafels will lead to the parking lot that exits onto Holmgren Way.

“Please be patient and follow the direction of officers, mall security and Chick-fil-A traffic employees as they work to get people in and out as fast as they can. Thank you in advance,” reads a statement from Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

Chick-fil-A will be open from 8 A.M. to 10 P.M. It is not open yet for dine-in. The restaurant is encouraging people to use its mobile app to place mobile orders for pick up in the drive-thru.

Chick-fil-A also has restaurants in Grand Chute and Oshkosh.

