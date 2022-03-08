Advertisement

Gas Prices continue to rise in the Upper Peninsula

ways to stretch your last fill-up
The U.P. is seeing the highest average gas prices since the summer of 2008.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - As of Tuesday morning, March 8th, the average price per gallon of gas in Michigan is $4.18. That’s 15 cents more than yesterday’s average, and 1 cent more than the national average.

On ways to boost your fuel economy:

What to do/not to do to save gas.

Will making the switch to an electric or hybrid vehicle save you money? As an owner of a hybrid vehicle, Tia Trudgeon weighs in on the E.V. vs. hybrid vs. gas vehicle debate:

Tia Trudgeon shares her experience driving a hybrid car and compares the costs to a typical gas vehicle.

Where you’ll find the highest and lowest gas prices in the U.P. and an incoming message from the Associated Press pertaining to Shell gas stations...

Shell pulls out of Russia, gas prices continue to rise in the U.P., and ways to potentially preserve your gas.

