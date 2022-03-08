Advertisement

E-TC’s Borseth named MVP of Copper Mountain Conference Boys Basketball

Borseth became Panthers’ All-Time Leading Scorer this season
File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - 2022 Copper Mountain All Conference Boys Basketball

Jaden Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek 12, Most Valuable Player

Jonah Noridne, Ewen-Trout Creek 12, Defensive Player of the Year

Pat Libertoski, Wakefield-Marenisco, Coach of the Year

Conference Champion - Jeffers Jets 11-0

Elite Team

John Schutz 12 Jeffers  

Jack Matrella 12 Bessemer  

AJ Datto 12 Dollar Bay

Kelsey Jilek 12 Ewen-Trout Creek

Kyle Sorensen 12 Wakefield-Marenisco

Copper Country Division First Team - John Schutz 12 Jeffers; AJ Datto 12 Dollar Bay; Levi Frahm 10 Jeffers; Marcus Sutherland 12 Lake Linden-Hubbell; Amos Norland 11 Dollar Bay

Porcupine Mt. Division First Team - Jaden Borseth 12 ETC; Jack Matrella 12 Bessemer; Kyle Sorensen 12 Wakefield-Marenisco; Kelsey Jilek 12 ETC; Von Lyons 12 Ironwood; Osten Shirkey 12 Wakefield-Marenisco

Copper Country Division Second Team - Shawn Gibbons 11 L’Anse; Gabe Popko 10 Lake Linden-Hubbell; Eli Ostermeyer 12 L’Anse; Danny Marcotte 10 Lake Linden-Hubbell; Lance Heinonen 12 Jeffers

Porcupine Mountain Division Second Team - Eric Abramson 12 Ewen-Trout Creek; Brenden Polkky 12 Ewen-Trout Creek; Tyson Klingman 11 Watermeet; Bryce Buzzo 11 Ontonagon; Aiden Boyd 11 Ironwood; Jack Nyquist 12 Bessemer

Copper Mountain Division Honorable Mention - Fisher Raisanen 10 Republic-Michigamme; Danny Nieskes 11 Baraga; Dysean Allen 12 L’Anse; Derek Koski 12 Republic-Michigamme; Nathan Hochstein 12 L’Anse

Porcupine Mountain Divisiov Honorable Mention - Leo Imhoff 11 Wakefield-Marenisco; William Snow 11 Watersmeet; Brandon Romanesko 11 Watersmeet; Luke Strasser 12 Ontonagon; Cody Dabb 11 Ironwood

