Dickinson County students learn about perseverance from gold medalist Nick Baumgartner

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Pre-K through 12th grade in Breitung Township Schools listened to Nick Baumgartner’s message of perseverance and courage Tuesday. The gold medal winner hopes to pass his story on to young Yoopers.

“Life is about having fun and trying new things. The more you try, the more you have a chance to find what you truly love, and what you are truly passionate about. I think that’s what life is about,” Baumgartner said.

The Iron River native started snowboarding when he was 15 years old. Now 40, Baumgartner says there were several times he could have quit, but he refused.

“By not giving up when times were tough, we were able to bring a gold medal back to the U.P. and it is pretty cool,” Baumgartner said.

Baumgartner says while most people won’t be an Olympic athlete, life is about finding the best version of yourself. Kingsford Principal Dave Lindbeck has been an educator for 20 years. He says every day is a new chance to learn.

“It was about working with kids. Seeing that each kid has a unique strength. Being able to harness that strength from each individual is special,” Lindbeck said.

Lindbeck says he loves to see students accomplishing their goals, from graduating college to landing a job or getting a good grade on a test.

During the assembly at Woodland Elementary, the student body took a special moment to recognize another Yooper’s lifetime achievement and contributions. The entire school recorded a message for TV6′s Steve Asplund, wishing him a happy retirement.

Asplund’s last newscast will be March 16, during the TV6 Early News at 6/5 CT.

Baumgartner had a special message for Asplund, too.

“Happy retirement Steve, it has been an absolute pleasure watching you, thank you so much for being so passionate about following my story, and everything that happens in the U.P., we really appreciate you,” Baumgartner said.

Baumgartner says it doesn’t matter what corner of the U.P. you come from, but hard work and dedication will help make your dreams a reality.

