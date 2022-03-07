Zero Degrees Art Gallery holding artist reception this Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s another new artist on display at Zero Degrees Art Gallery... and you’ll only have until the end of March to check it out in person.

Bernie Park is March’s guest artist at Zero Degrees. The gallery is holding a reception for Park on Saturday, March 12th from 1-4 PM.

Park is a landscape painter, but it hasn’t always been that way. Check out the videos below to hear what inspired him to start and to take a closer look at his work...

Zero Degrees Art Gallery is located at 525 N Third Street.

You can find Bernie Park’s art online at www.bernieparkart.com.

