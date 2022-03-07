Advertisement

Zero Degrees Art Gallery holding artist reception this Saturday

Bernie Park is the March guest artist at the Marquette gallery
Bernie Park is being displayed during the month of March at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s another new artist on display at Zero Degrees Art Gallery... and you’ll only have until the end of March to check it out in person.

Bernie Park is March’s guest artist at Zero Degrees. The gallery is holding a reception for Park on Saturday, March 12th from 1-4 PM.

Park is a landscape painter, but it hasn’t always been that way. Check out the videos below to hear what inspired him to start and to take a closer look at his work...

Bernie Park is showing his paintings at Zero Degrees Art Gallery through the end of March.
Zero Degrees Art Gallery is holding a reception for Bernie Park on Saturday, March 12th from 1-4 PM.

Zero Degrees Art Gallery is located at 525 N Third Street.

You can find Bernie Park’s art online at www.bernieparkart.com.

