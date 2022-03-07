Wildcats Anchor a Spot in the CCHA Semifinals

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the series tied 1-1, the Northern Michigan University Hockey Team met the Lake Superior State Lakers in Game 3 of the CCHA Tournament Quarterfinals.

The Wildcats used a four-goal second period to punch their ticket to the CCHA Semifinals in a 5-4 win over the Lakers.

1st Period

Charlie Glockner and Ethan Langenegger were tested early and both stood tall in the crease.

The ‘Cats struck first on Alex Frye’s ninth goal of the season. Frye found himself with the puck on a rebound and punched it home. Vincent de Mey and Michael Van Unen were credited with assists.

Just minutes later, the Lakers looked to tie things up but a collective effort from the ‘Cats’ defense at the net kept them out of the board.

LSSU tied things up at the 8:32 mark with a goal by Jake Willets. Timo Bakos and Benito Posa assisted.

The Lakers went up 2-1 late in the first period on a goal by Logan Jenuwine. Brandon Puricelli had a nice-looking touch pass to Jenuwine for the goal.

After the first period of play, the Lakers led the ‘Cats 2-1.

Shots on goal were 9-4 in favor of the ‘Cats.

Tanner Vescio had the only block for the ‘Cats in the period.

2nd Period

It didn’t take long for the Lakers to go up 3-1. At the 1:20 mark, Jacob Nordqvist ripped a wrist shot right out of a faceoff. Miroslav Mucha and Louis Boudon were credited with assists.

Bo Hanson made a slick defensive play sliding in front of the defender to snatch the puck.

Charlie Glockner made a couple of good-looking saves to keep the score where it was.

The ‘Cats drew closer on a goal by Mack Byers. After a faceoff win by Brett Willits, Byers went five-hole on Ethan Langenegger. Willits earned an assist.

Before any Wildcats fan had a chance to sit back down, Trevor Cosgrove let one rip and ‘Cats fans found themselves celebrating again as that shot found the back of the net. Assisting on the goal were AJ Vanderbeck and Hampus Eriksson.

In the blink of an eye, we were all square at three.

After minor penalties on both sides, the Lakers were called for tripping, giving the ‘Cats a four on three advantage.

As the ‘Cats were looking for an opportunity to pounce on the power-play, AJ Vanderbeck ripped a slap shot high, the shot bounced off the glass out to David Keefer who passed it beautifully to Hank Crone who used some sauce to deke out the goalie and flips it in the net.

Another one! The ‘Cats struck again as Tanner Vescio collected the puck and fired it in the net. Some nice passing back and forth between AJ Vanderbeck and Hampus Eriksson got a great look for Vescio.

An electric four-goal period put the ‘Cats out in front 5-3 after two periods of play.

Shots on goal stood at 27-11 ‘Cats.

AJ Vanderbeck had three points in the period, Hampus Eriksson had two.

Ben Newhouse blocked yet another shot. That gives him 104 this season.

3rd Period

After a five-minute major, the ‘Cats penalty kill unit did its job and got back to full strength. Tanner Vescio and Bo Hanson both blocked a shot and Charlie Glockner came up huge between the pipes.

The ‘Cats looked like they had another goal, but Ethan Langenegger made a very impressive save, coming from what seemed like a mile away.

Brandon Puricelli was awarded a penalty shot. Charlie Glockner left no room for success, making a beautiful kick save.

The Lakers pulled their goalie at the 13:16 mark in the period. The Lakers made a rush to the front of the net and Charlie Glockner came up big again with a stick save.

After an icing call and keeping the goalie on the bench, the Lakers capitalized with the extra skater. Brandon Puricelli from Louis Boudon and Jacob Bengtsson made it 5-4.

LSSU was relentless, ripping shot after shot to try and tie the game.

Charlie Glockner had ice in his veins down the stretch. He came up with some gigantic saves.

The ‘Cats’ defense helped preserve the lead and the ‘Cats came out victorious 5-4 over the Lakers.

Goals

At the 3:52 mark in the first period, Alex Frye beat Ethan Langenegger to put the ‘Cats up 1-0. Vincent de Mey and Michael Van Unen contributed with assists.

The Lakers tied things up on a goal by Jake Willets. A scrum in front of the net allowed Willets to sneak it in the net. Timo Bakos and Benito Posa assisted on the goal.

LSSU tacked on another with a goal from Logan Jenuwine. Brandon Puricelli made a nice move in front to set up Jenuwine for the goal.

Jacob Nordqvist from Miroslav Mucha and Louis Boudon put the Lakers up 3-1.

Mack Byers brought the Wildcats within one with his fifth goal of the season. Brett Willits won the faceoff and allowed Byers to score.

Trevor Cosgrove ripped his ninth goal of the season, just seconds after Byers’ goal. AJ Vanderbeck and Hampus Eriksson assisted on the goal.

Hank Crone flipped one late in the period to put the ‘Cats in front 4-3. Assisting on the goal were AJ Vanderbeck and David Keefer. Crone now has thirteen goals on the season and brings his point total up to 44.

Tanner Vescio put the ‘Cats up 5-3. Hampus Eriksson and AJ Vanderbeck with assists. Vescio with goal number three on the year.

The Lakers scored their fourth goal of the game on a man advantage after pulling the goalie. Brandon Puricelli scored, and Louis Boudon and Jacob Bengtsson assisted on the goal.

Key Stats

Alex Frye has scored a goal in three straight games.

Hank Crone is up to 44 points on the year.

AJ Vanderbeck is up to 43 points. After tallying three assists on the night.

Hampus Ericksson won 15 faceoffs on the night.

Up Next

The Wildcats advance to the CCHA semifinals where they will take on the top-seeded Minnesota State Mavericks. Puck drop is set for 6:07p.m. CST in Mankato.

