Warmer temps could possibly thaw recent ice

TV6 Late News Sunday on FOX UP
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Conditions for the next few days will be mostly calm with some mild lake effect snow along the north west wind belts on Monday morning. Temperatures will be mostly mild throughout with them warming up by Tuesday where we could see some of the recent ice from this weekend thaw. The next time we could see a form of precipitation is by Thursday into Friday with a round of snow showers.

>Highs: Low to High 20s

Monday: Mild A.M lake effect snow along NW wind belts; mild temps

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Tuesday: Warming temperatures with possible thaw; partly cloudy

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies throughout; cooling temps

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Thursday: Snow showers in the evening; cool

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Snow showers in the morning; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; cool

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy conditions

