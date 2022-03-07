Warmer temps could possibly thaw recent ice
Conditions for the next few days will be mostly calm with some mild lake effect snow along the north west wind belts on Monday morning. Temperatures will be mostly mild throughout with them warming up by Tuesday where we could see some of the recent ice from this weekend thaw. The next time we could see a form of precipitation is by Thursday into Friday with a round of snow showers.
>Highs: Low to High 20s
Monday: Mild A.M lake effect snow along NW wind belts; mild temps
>Highs: Low to High 30s
Tuesday: Warming temperatures with possible thaw; partly cloudy
>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies throughout; cooling temps
>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s
Thursday: Snow showers in the evening; cool
>Highs: 20s
Friday: Snow showers in the morning; mostly cloudy
>Highs: 10s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy; cool
>Highs: 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy conditions
