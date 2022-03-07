A warm up on the way

A more quiet week is ahead. Today isolated snow showers will continue in the north. Otherwise, cloudy skies will slowly clear. Then, a brief thaw will occur tomorrow with temperatures pushing above normal in the upper 30s ahead of a weak front. Once it clears plan on temperatures to drop below normal back to the 20s for the rest of the week. Another disturbance looks to bring light snow into the weekend.

Today: Isolated snow showers in the north. Then, Becoming partly cloudy late in the day

>Highs: Upper 20s, low 30s south

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers early om

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Upper teens west, mid 20s east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with late day scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with morning light snow in the north

>Highs: Upper teens

Sunday: Cloudy with afternoon snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.