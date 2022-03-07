Advertisement

The Ryan Report - March 6, 2022

This week, Don Ryan remembers John X. Jamrich with historian and former NMU professor Russell Magnaghi.
The Ryan Report: Don Ryan speaks with Russell Magnaghi, former NMU professor.
By Don Ryan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with retired NMU professor Russell Magnaghi who specialized in regional history.

The two discussed the former NMU president John X. Jamrich who recently died at age 101. Jamrich was the second-longest serving president at NMU. Magnaghi explains the challenges the president faced and his experiences before joining NMU.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

The Ryan Report: Don Ryan speaks with former NMU professor Russell Magnaghi about John X. Jamrich.

Part 3:

The Ryan Report: Don Ryan shares a conversation with Russell Magnaghi.

Part 4:

The Ryan Report - March 6, 2022 - Part 4

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water notice rescinded for Palestine
UPDATE: Boil water advisory for Atlantic Mine extended to Portage Township, Hancock, Quincy Hill
Gas pump gas prices
AAA: Michigan gas prices surge 42 cents in past week to highest since June 2013
End in sight of system Sunday morning
End in sight of winter storm
Snow, ice, wind, even rain in the wintry mix this weekend as Central Plains system moves in to...
NWS ice storm warning, advisories in effect as wintry mix impacts travel this weekend
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder

Latest News

The Ryan Report - Feb. 6, 2022 - Part 4
The Ryan Report - March 6, 2022 - Part 4
The Ryan Report - Feb. 6, 2022 - Part 3
The Ryan Report - March 6, 2022 - Part 3
The Ryan Report - Feb. 6, 2022 - Part 2
The Ryan Report - March 6, 2022 - Part 2
The Ryan Report - Feb. 6, 2022 - Part 1
The Ryan Report - March 6, 2022 - Part 1