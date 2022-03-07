The Ryan Report - March 6, 2022
This week, Don Ryan remembers John X. Jamrich with historian and former NMU professor Russell Magnaghi.
Mar. 7, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with retired NMU professor Russell Magnaghi who specialized in regional history.
The two discussed the former NMU president John X. Jamrich who recently died at age 101. Jamrich was the second-longest serving president at NMU. Magnaghi explains the challenges the president faced and his experiences before joining NMU.
Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
