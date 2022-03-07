Advertisement

North Star Montessori Academy preparing for open enrollment

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Andrea Ballard, the superintendent, and principal at North Star Montessori Academy said they are hoping to welcome many families to the school on Tuesday.

The pre-k and kindergarten open house is on March 8, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can see the classrooms, and meet the teachers.

Jessica Brooks, a teacher at the academy, says she has been busy preparing to meet new families.

If you are unable to attend the event, you can call the office at 906-226-0156 to set up a tour.

