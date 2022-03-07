NMU, MTU provide updates on university mask protocol

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Interim President, Kerri D. Schuiling emailed NMU students, faculty and staff Monday, March 7 updating the mask protocol on campus.

The email stated, “Effective Tuesday (March 8): KN95, KF94 or N95 masks continue to be required in all classrooms and labs, but are no longer required in other indoor areas on NMU’s campus.”

Schuiling cited the CDC’s recently revised mask recommendations and Marquette county’s current classification as a medium transmission area as reasons for the updated protocol.

The email stated masks are still recommended for individuals with compromised immune systems or for those who interact with family members with compromised immune systems.

If you are symptomatic and seeking out testing and/or guidance from your personal healthcare provider or the NMU Health Center (227-2355), wearing a mask in all NMU facilities is required.

Everyone must also be prepared to revert back to required mask wearing throughout campus if positive cases increase in the area.

KN95 masks will continue to be distributed free of charge to NMU students, faculty and staff at the Dean of Students Office (2001 Hedgcock) during business hours or at the NMU Police Department (Services Building, Sugarloaf Ave.) 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

Schuiling’s email briefly mentioned the ongoing situation in Ukraine, “Like so many, I wonder what the Ukrainian situation will be eight weeks from now. It can be overwhelming to even consider. As many of us at Northern continue to look for ways to make a difference (even in just some small way), I’m reminded of a quote by Jim Stovall, author of best-selling novel The Ultimate Gift, who said, ‘Control what you can, and acknowledge what you cannot.’ These are wise words to help keep us grounded during a period when focus – on academics, work, family responsibilities and our mental and physical health – can be hard to maintain.”

Michigan Tech. provided the following comment on their mask protocol, “As we have throughout the pandemic, Michigan Tech has relied on our Health and Safety levels. Since February 25, Michigan Tech has been operating at a Health and Safety Level 1.”

