Negaunee DDA awards $50k to improve two downtown façades

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee DDA approved two façade grants totaling $50,0000 at its regular meeting Monday, February 28. The funding for the grants was made possible from actions taken last year during the budget cycle by the Negaunee City Council.

“Last year a proposal was brought forward to the council to earmark $200,000 to be spent over the next two years on façade grants for downtown buildings. The expenditure was approved for 2022 and the DDA was tasked with developing a program that would process the funds”, City Manager Nate Heffron said.

Funding for this program is provided by the American Recovery Act.

The purpose of this program is to assist in providing economic recovery funds to eligible applicants that were affected by COVID-19. General goals include: architectural improvements of buildings, historic preservation of buildings, increased investment in the downtown and TIF District #2, and implementing impactful projects that will assist in economic recovery of the applicant

Projects must be $10,000 or above with a match of 50%, with a maximum grant award of $25,000.00.

The first grant of $25,000 was awarded to Love and Bicycles, with a total estimated investment of $68,900. Love and Bicycles hope to begin their project this Spring. Their project will include installing new windows and restoring their storefront to its historical character.

The second grant was awarded to Rachel Grossman in the amount of $25,000. She recently purchased Chappers Pub to open a new restaurant in downtown Negaunee. She will use these funds to restore the historical façade at this location. Grossman’s investment for the façade portion of her project is estimated to be $50,000.00.

Business and building owners in Negaunee are encouraged to reach out to the Negaunee Planning and Zoning Administrator at 906-475-7700 ext. 12 for more details.

