Marquette Police Department gets re-accreditation

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police recently received their re-accreditation from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. MPD is one of 25 police departments in Michigan to be recognized by the committee. They are the only police department in the Upper Peninsula to be accredited.

So what does the accreditation mean? It’s about having a standard for policies.

“Policies are really what drives law enforcement in how we deal with certain situations and so this makes a standard and we have our policies set to a standard that is recognized by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police,” said Detective Captain Gregory Kinonen.

The accreditation needs to be recertified every three years.

