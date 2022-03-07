Keweenaw Chevrolet | BUICK | GMC announces Bridgefest 2022

Advertisement

Keweenaw Chevrolet | BUICK | GMC sponsors Bridgefest 2022.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce announces Bridgefest 2022, taking place Father’s Day Weekend, June 16-June 18, 2022.

Preparations are in full swing. The sponsors are looking forward to bringing back a community celebration for all to enjoy.

Keweenaw Chevrolet | BUICK | GMC in Houghton has partnered with the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce for the 2022 Bridgefest celebration. As the presenting sponsor, Keweenaw Chevrolet | BUICK | GMC in Houghton will be bringing back popular attractions to this year’s celebration and hopes to add a few more.

Keweenaw Chevrolet | BUICK | GMC will host Touch the Truck; this event gives area families the ability to explore vehicles of all shapes and sizes. This family-friendly event includes special opportunities to look inside everything from a police car to an excavator, there will also be carnival food and other fun children’s activities. Another event includes a Classic Car Show at 610 Quincy Street, former Keweenaw BUICK | GMC dealership, future home of Keweenaw Co-op will feature “Best in Show” and a “People’s Choice Award.”

Additionally, Keweenaw Chevrolet | BUICK | GMC in Houghton will be having a Bridgefest off-site sale for all new and used vehicles at the Copper Country Mall parking lot Wednesday morning continuing through Saturday afternoon.

Also, Keweenaw Chevrolet | BUICK |GMC is hoping to add some attractions to the water this year.

“We’re proud to become partners on such an important festival, giving back to the community is something that is very important to us, and after the last few cancellations we need a celebration,” said Brandon Schlief, General Manager of Keweenaw Chevrolet | BUICK | GMC in Houghton. “Offering these additional events allows families to get excited about continuing this tradition for years to come.”

For more information about the 2022 Bridgefest celebration and how to get involved visit www.bridgefestfun.com or follow their Facebook and Instagram.

